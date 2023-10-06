Skoda’s New Kodiaq Official Photos Released: A Stunning SUV Even Better Than the Tiguan!

Skoda Unveils New Kodiaq: Official Photos Confirm It’s More Stunning Than Tiguan

In a recent announcement, Skoda released the official photos of their new Kodiaq model, which has taken the market by storm. The highly anticipated SUV is expected to rival Volkswagen’s Tiguan and has been touted as a more visually appealing alternative.

Skoda has been steadily gaining recognition in China, with models like the Superb and Koda Diack capturing the attention of consumers. Despite their average sales domestically and relatively weak presence, Skoda is proving to be a worthy substitute for Volkswagen.

The new Kodiaq, set to be produced at the Mladá Boleslav factory in Slovakia, features several design updates that set it apart from its competitors. The most notable change is the redesigned straight waterfall front grille, complemented by split headlights. The honeycomb-shaped, through-style air intake adds a touch of sportiness to the overall look.

One of the standout features of the Kodiaq is its increased size. The length of the vehicle has been extended from 4701 mm to 4758 mm, with a wheelbase of 2791 mm. This positions the SUV as a mid-sized vehicle and, combined with its slightly sloping roof, black wheel eyebrows, and multi-spoke wheels, creates a smooth and attractive visual effect. The tail design is equally impressive, with a unique through-type light group that enhances the vehicle’s overall appeal.

Inside the Kodiaq, Skoda has opted for a brand-new digital cockpit featuring a 10-inch full LCD instrument and a 13-inch floating center control screen. Additional features include a HUD, touch control knob, and a gear lever that frees up more storage space in the center console. The SUV also offers seat ventilation and heating functions, optional massage seats, and four-way adjustable lumbar support. To keep up with modern technology, Skoda has incorporated a 15W mobile phone wireless fast charging feature.

In terms of power, the Kodiaq will be available in both pure fuel and plug-in hybrid versions. The pure fuel version will come with two engine options: a 1.5T engine producing 150 horsepower and a 2.0T engine delivering 204 horsepower. The latter will also be available in a four-wheel drive version. The plug-in hybrid variant will combine a 1.5T engine with a motor, providing a maximum output of 204 horsepower. It will boast a battery pack capacity of 25.7 kWh and a pure electric range of 100 kilometers.

Skoda’s new Kodiaq has certainly made a lasting impression with its stunning design and advanced features. For those who understand the needs of the public, Skoda is becoming an increasingly popular choice. With its domestic production expected to commence in the near future, it’s clear that Skoda is committed to capturing the hearts of Chinese consumers.

