Russian President Vladimir Putin has made a controversial statement suggesting that Russia may return to testing nuclear weapons and could even withdraw ratification of the landmark nuclear test ban treaty. In a speech on the 5th of this month, Putin discussed topics such as nuclear weapons, energy, and the war in Ukraine. He revealed that Russia has tested a new nuclear-powered missile delivery system, although it is unclear whether they will resume testing of explosives.

During the forum of foreign policy experts in Sochi, Putin stated, “I don’t think anyone with a sound mind and a clear memory would want to use nuclear weapons against Russia.” However, he acknowledged hearing calls to resume nuclear weapons testing but added that a decision has not yet been made. Putin also announced the completion of the development of the “Brevestnik” cruise missile and the “Sarmat” heavy intercontinental ballistic missile, stating that Russia is committed to putting them into production.

The “Brevestnik” cruise missile, also known as Skyfall by NATO, is shrouded in mystery. Western experts remain skeptical, noting that nuclear engines can be highly unreliable. However, it is believed to have the capability to carry nuclear or conventional warheads and has the advantage of longer flight durations and greater distances due to its nuclear propulsion.

Putin’s focus on Russia’s nuclear capabilities comes as tensions between Russia and Western powers continue to escalate due to Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. In his speech, Putin blamed Western powers for Russia’s military action in Ukraine and accused them of trying to create a “new Iron Curtain.” He argued that Russia launched special military operations to prevent the war initiated by the Kiev regime with the active support of the West. The war, which began in 2012, has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, millions of people displaced, and significant destruction in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Furthermore, Putin mentioned the possibility of Russia withdrawing from the treaty banning nuclear weapons testing. He indicated that Russia may follow the example of the United States, which has not signed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. However, he stated that no decision has been made on this matter.

In his speech, Putin also expressed Russia’s desire to create a new world order that is not influenced by Western “hegemony.” He praised the rising influence of Eastern countries like India and China and reaffirmed Russia’s opposition to Ukraine joining NATO. However, he clarified that he is not opposed to Ukraine joining the European Union.

The international community will closely monitor Russia’s stance on nuclear weapons testing and the potential consequences of withdrawing from the nuclear test ban treaty. As tensions between Russia and Western powers continue to simmer, the future of relations between these nations remains uncertain.

In a tragic development, just hours after Putin’s speech, a missile attack reportedly carried out by Russia claimed the lives of at least 51 people in a grocery store and cafe near the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. This latest incident underscores the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

