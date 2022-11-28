Listen to the audio version of the article

New smart working model for Sky workers who choose the path of inclusion and find a way to include shift workers as well. The company has reached an agreement with the unions that extends hybrid work permanently to all workers, with different methods and degrees. On average, the agreement makes it possible to work remotely for more than 50% of the monthly working days.

According to what Sky explains in a note, the adoption of smart working starting from 2017 has generated very positive results throughout the experimental phase with significant improvements in the work-life balance and with the adhesion of the majority of employees. Hence the choice to use the new mode permanently. After the union agreement, all Sky employees, with permanent, fixed-term or temporary contracts, will be able to access hybrid work.

Francesca Manili Pessina, Executive Vice President HR, Organization & Facility Management of Sky Italia, explains that «attention to people’s well-being and accountability for results have always been central to Sky. It is a source of great satisfaction to have reached such an innovative agreement with the trade unions, which allows us to reconcile in a stable and permanent way the best of remote work with face-to-face work and to promote work-life balance”. In underlining the inclusive nature of the agreement, the manager observes that “this hybrid working model represents an effective tool for better managing the company’s digitization and transformation process”.

Going into the merits, without prejudice to the priorities of work organization, workers will be able to choose to carry out their work remotely for 2 or 3 days a week, up to a maximum of 12 days a month. Greater flexibility for parents and those with special family or personal needs: in these cases the number of days increases up to 15 per month.

The shift workers of the technical and editorial structures will be guaranteed the possibility of carrying out 8 days of work remotely per month, while even those who, for technical reasons, cannot carry out their work remotely, still have one day available per month to carry out activities of training.