Sky, unions worried about new cuts in 2025

The unions see many shadows on the future of Sky and fear new cuts in 2025

“We are convinced that only the full success of the provisions of the agreement, including a convinced adhesion of male and female workers to the reprofessionalization processes, is one of the keystones to ensure the presence of SKY in our country also for the future” the unions explain in the note that he announced the redundancy management agreement.

“Despite this, it would be overly optimistic of us to state that the signing of this agreement guarantees with certainty that in 2025 the entire perimeter will automatically be protected” explained the agreement on the management of redundancies.

The unions have played in advance

On May 12, after a negotiation that lasted almost two months, they signed a hypothesis of agreement with the company management of Sky Italiawhich, until 31 December 2024, will protect male and female workers from unilateral actions SKY Italy ee Sky Italia Network Service.

“In the face of the complicated corporate situation, in fact, which it has registered a budget deficit of 738 million euros in 2022 (worsening compared to minus 724 million in 2021), a contraction in revenues to 2.1 billion euros, and a substantial overall difficulty linked to the unstable macroeconomic framework” explained the unions.

The workers’ organizations “have decided to retrace the path of advance bargaining, understood as a tool capable of reducing the repercussions of this negative situation”.

The agreement uses all the tools already used in the past

The goal is “manage the 1201 impacts announced in March in a non-traumatic way (the remaining 400 of the previous plan and about 800 of the 2023-2024 plan), and to lay the foundations for ensuring the continuity of the company and employment perimeters based on the three sites of Cagliari, Milan and Rome also for the future”.

“All of this with the guarantee that the company will refrain from unilateral and traumatic actions until 31 December 2024, in the hope that, the combined provisions of the investments made by Sky, the re-internalisation processes and personnel requalification, can allow a quick return to profitability”.

It has been agreed a window between June and July for a number equal to 250 incentivized voluntary exits for 2023. They will receive a basic amount equal to 33 months of gross salary, an additional amount linked to company seniority ranging from 7 to 3 months