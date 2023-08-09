Skyrocketing fuel, prices at the highest for a year

Listen to the audio version of the article

Skyrocketing petrol. The billboard operation wanted by Adolfo Urso to make the price of fuel more transparent, favoring motorists in choosing the most convenient petrol station, started exactly a week ago, but in the same days petrol and diesel have registered a real surge, of over 3 cents per liter for green and 5 cents for diesel.

Petrol at 1.929 euros

To speak clearly are the official data collected by the Ministry of the Environment on the basis of the weekly price trend. Between July 31st and August 6th, coinciding with the obligation to display average prices that began on August 1st, petrol prices at self-service outlets reached 1.929 euros per litre, the highest for a year now, and those of diesel at 1.796 euros per litre. According to the numbers of Lab24 – The price of petrol, which are instead based on the daily surveys of the Ministry of Enterprises’ Observatory, prices are even higher: the average daily petrol price is 1.928 euros per litre, with the maximum in Agrigento (1.989) and the minimum in Biella (1.874). That of diesel settles at 1.807 euros per litre, with the maximum in Agrigento (1.872) and the minimum in Ascoli-Piceno (1.771).

political reactions

There is no shortage of political reactions to the soaring fuel prices on the eve of the week of August, especially among the opposition benches. Among the ranks of the Democratic Party, Tatiana Rojc accuses the government of “whistling” in front of the increases, “ignoring it”. “The gimmick of the cartels with the regional average price has had zero or opposite effect, – denounces the dem senator – the government doesn’t even have an idea of ​​how to curb the rises and families are impoverished”. In the 5 Star Movement Chiara Appendino instead defines the executive’s short-sightedness as “grotesque”, denouncing its “obstinacy in not wanting to intervene on excise duties” and sounding the alarm on the competitiveness of the Italian productive fabric, “compared to those EU countries such as Germany which they intervened on the high fuel price».

Reproducing the cut in excise duties experienced during the Draghi government is a hypothesis that the Ministry of Economy has actually already ruled out, due to “lack of conditions”, given that the price of oil at an international level, as recently explained by Undersecretary Lucia Albano, does not deviate from the value of the Def so much as to trigger the tax reduction.

Consumer associations

Consumer associations are on the attack. The Unc speaks of a “sting on holidays” and of “yet another speculation on the exodus of Italians”. In just one week, calculates the association, a full 50-litre tank costs 1.56 euros more for petrol and even 2.52 euros for diesel. In just two weeks, the crucial ones for those who are going on holiday, a liter of petrol costs almost 7 cents more, with an increase of 3.5%, equal to 3.26 euros for a full tank, while diesel is higher by almost 9 cents per litre, with a leap of 5.1%, equal to 4.34 euros per supply, 104 euros on an annual basis.

