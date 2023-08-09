Marcinelle, 67 years ago the tragedy of the miners. Mattarella: “Protect the workers”

We are living through difficult months, marked by the impact of multiple crises of various kinds: from the execrable Russian aggression against Ukraine to the many unresolved conflicts in other geographical areas, from climate change to food insecurity. All this increases economic precariousness and the risk of exploitation of human beings. It is therefore more than ever necessary to maintain the protection of workers. Of all workers, wherever they are, whatever their nationality, to prevent and remedy unacceptable forms of marginalisation”. This was stated by the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Marcinelle tragedy.

Prime Minister Meloni also wrote a long message on the matter: «The catastrophe of the Bois du Cazier mine in Marcinelle on 8 August 1956 marked national and European history forever. And Italy has paid the highest price for that tragedy. In fact, of the 262 miners who were victims of the disaster, 136 were our compatriots. They had decided, with suffering and pain, to abandon their homeland to emigrate to Belgium. They worked hard, with humility and dedication, without guarantees, in terrible and now unimaginable conditions. They lost their lives in the darkness of the mine, but – he continues – their light has not gone out and shines in the memory and gratitude bestowed upon them by the national community. Sons of Italy to whom the Republic pays homage today, celebrating the Day of the sacrifice of Italian work in the world. Anniversary established in 2001 by the unforgettable Minister Tremaglia – with whom I had the honor of being together with Marcinelle – to remember and honor the Italian workers who fell on every continent and the economic, social and cultural contribution of their works to the progress of the Nations who welcomed them. Marcinelle – continues Meloni – has become a symbol, a piece of that great mosaic which is the history of Italian emigration, a succession of enormous sacrifices but also of extraordinary successes and objectives achieved. Today we also pay homage to all this and rediscover the bond that binds us to Italians abroad, ambassadors of Italy in the world with the Tricolor in our hearts”.

The memory of Tajani

«More than one hundred Italians perished in the mine where they worked in very difficult conditions. They are heroes of work, they are our best representatives, they are the ones who have allowed our country to become the second largest economy in the European Union, they are the ones who have allowed Italy to grow. If we are in the G7 today we owe it to them too”. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, speaking on Radio Anch’io, on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the tragedy in Belgium in which 136 Italian miners died. “We must be proud of these Italians who, at the cost of enormous sacrifices, have allowed our country to get back on its feet after the Second World War”, added Tajani. Even the Minister of Defense Crosetto wanted to remember the massacre: “With the thought of the miners who died in Marcinelle in 1956 and all the compatriots who died while working abroad, today we gratefully remember those who work away from home and among them our soldiers” .

Fontana: “Wound still open”

«The tragedy of Marcinelle is an integral part of the history of our country. It still represents a wound to the heart of all of Italy today. Of the 262 miners who lost their lives, honest workers and fathers of families, 136 were our compatriots. 67 years later, the echo of that disaster calls the institutions to rigorously monitor safety in the workplace. In my personal name and that of the Chamber of Deputies, I wish to renew my heartfelt homage to the memory of the victims”. This was declared by the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana.