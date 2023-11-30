Smart working, the three-month extension arrives for private sector workers. Wrath of the Democratic Party: “Nothing for fragile people, we will insist”

Smart working for working parents with children under 14 in the private sector is extended by three months, until 31 March 2024. This is foreseen by two amendments to the advances decree, presented by the Democratic Party and the M5s, approved by the Senate Budget Committee. Flexible working in the private sector for parents with children under 14 is currently in force until 31 December.

The amendments reformulated and approved to the Advances Decree in the Senate Budget Committee, according to what we learn from parliamentary sources, are two: one signed by Antonio Nicita (Pd) and one first signed by Elisa Pirro (M5S).

Pd, no smart working extension for the vulnerable

«As the Democratic Party we proposed in the Advances Decree a package of amendments to extend Smart working both in the public and private sectors both for vulnerable workers and for parents of children under 14 – declares Senator Antonio Nicita, vice president of the Dem senators -. The government and majority approved one of the amendments as it was not onerous (parents under 14) but not for the vulnerable. We will insist in the chamber and in the budget law so that the necessary resources are found.”

