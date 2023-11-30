The legendary octane racer gets batteries: BMW is preparing a powerful electric athlete with four engines and 700 “horses” | Magazine

The Bavarian manufacturer recently protected the iM3 mark in Germany and the EU, which announces a sports model with a rich sporting heritage and a modern electric drive.

Source: BMW

Despite the fact that die-hard fans of the smell of gasoline and burnt tires will refuse to accept such a thing for a long time, i BMW with the legendary M3 in its name will one day hit the road electrification.

And that this is indeed the case is confirmed by the information that the company from Munich has submitted an application for the registration of a protected name – iM3, to the Office for Intellectual Property of the European Union and the German Patent and Trademark Office.

Another proof of such intentions is the earlier announcement of a completely new platform for electric vehicles under the name Neue Klasse, on which the future battery-powered M3 will almost certainly be based. As he states CarBuzzthe BMW iM3 should most likely appear sometime between 2025 and 2026.



The electric athlete will have about 700 horsepower, which will be delivered to all four wheels by a drive system of four electric motors. According to the BMW Blog, an electric iM3 in wagon version is also being prepared.

However, this does not mean the simultaneous end of the classic BMW M3 with gasoline engines. Its production will continue, as well as the production of other gasoline models, along with the development of new electric cars.

BMW Neue Klasse – The Future Electric 3 Series Source: YouTube / BMWBLOG

