USA, shoots during a boys’ party: two dead and 6 injured. 19-year-old killer arrested

Another shooting in the United States of America. Two 18- and 16-year-old teenagers were killed by a 19-year-old boy who allegedly opened fire at a house party in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. In addition to the two victims, six other young people were injured, all aged between 15 and 18 years. The US media reported it. The boy suspected of shooting was arrested by officers.

The young man arrested, Cameron Everest Brand, was arrested at his home in Pass Christian and transferred to the Hancock County Jail. Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a press release that police identified Brand as the only one who fired the fire. The victims, who were 18 and 16, died in a New Orleans hospital.

The reasons that prompted the boy to shoot at the students, who had gathered in a house near the Bay High school for a party after the prom, are not yet known. The US media reported that outside the house where the shooting took place there are traces of blood on the sidewalk and cars riddled with bullet holes.