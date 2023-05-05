Home » Murders in Mladenovac | Info
World

Murders in Mladenovac | Info

by admin
Murders in Mladenovac | Info

The latest news in the investigation of the suspect in the murder in Mladenovac.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

The police found more weapons and a large amount of ammunition in the cottage of the murderer UB (21), who killed eight people last night in the village of Dubona. Members of the Ministry of the Interior seized everything they found in the killer’s cottage, and the suspect is still being sought.

UB (21) is suspected of killing eight people and wounding thirteen people last night in the village of Dubona near Mladenovac. He fired with an automatic rifle and a pistol. First, at one position, he got out of the car he was in and fired a burst into a group of people sitting around a picnic campfire. Then he continued his bloody feast.

He got back into the car, came to another position a few kilometers away and got out of the car and shot four people who were fixing the gate in the yard and finally got back into the car. He drove to the center of the village of Dubona and shot again.

(WORLD/Informer)

See also  Many places in China start vaccination for 3 to 11 years old parents worry about | vaccination | mice | young children

You may also like

Uzbekistan, the hypocrisy of the West in the...

Mainland man arrested in Macau casino hotel death...

Putin returns to the Kremlin after the drone...

Scudetto 2023, Naples champion of Italy. Madness in...

The latest battle situation: Rumor has it that...

Naples champion of Italy One dead and six...

daily horoscope for May 5 | Entertainment

Ćus Mateo o Kevin Pantera | Sport

“The Strait Bridge will be a model of...

Qin Gang Meets with Foreign Ministers of Russia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy