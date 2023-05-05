Murders in Mladenovac | Info

The latest news in the investigation of the suspect in the murder in Mladenovac.

The police found more weapons and a large amount of ammunition in the cottage of the murderer UB (21), who killed eight people last night in the village of Dubona. Members of the Ministry of the Interior seized everything they found in the killer’s cottage, and the suspect is still being sought.

UB (21) is suspected of killing eight people and wounding thirteen people last night in the village of Dubona near Mladenovac. He fired with an automatic rifle and a pistol. First, at one position, he got out of the car he was in and fired a burst into a group of people sitting around a picnic campfire. Then he continued his bloody feast.

He got back into the car, came to another position a few kilometers away and got out of the car and shot four people who were fixing the gate in the yard and finally got back into the car. He drove to the center of the village of Dubona and shot again.

