The surreal tale of Licia Colò. How cool of her was Pietrangeli of her …

“When I fall in love, I think it’s forever. But it never happened. The important thing is to continue to love each other. My parents taught me that”

Today we want to dilute the heavy climate of politics and Landini a little – thoughts on May 1st with futile arguments, such as an interview given to Repubblica by Licia Colothe green pasionaria who deals with nature and the like.

And since also Nicholas Pietrangeliher ex, is part of the great world of nature, she informs us on some solid points of her amorous thought:

«It is not true that the age difference has weighed between us. The reality is that things end. Even the most beautiful and important ones.

But the interviewer insists: “Pietrangeli thought your story would last forever…”.

«Even me, when I fall in love, I think it’s forever. But it never happened. The important thing is to keep loving yourself. My parents taught me that », she replies cheekily.

In the interview we also talk about other exes but the interest of Colo is monothematic, in his life there is only the former tennis champion: and he reveals the technique that the famous Roman play boy used to win her over:

«Nicola was and is a self-confident, generous person. He taught me to say “I want”. He told me “You can get where you want” ». Here the philosophical reader will be able to see the learned echoes of Nietzsche’s strong-willed thinking about the blonde TV presenter.

And then, she veers on the culinary when she says – and it’s now a topos, that she is denied for cooking.

In the end, he launches headlong into the key question that everyone is waiting for:

Do people remember this story by the 30 year age difference?”.

Apart from the fact that people don’t even know that the two have been together, the answer is enlightening:

“No. Meanwhile, he was a great cool. And then – it will also be a cliche – love has no age: you can be attractive until the end. When I met Enzo Majorca, for example, the freediving champion, I found him very beautiful. He had the bright eyes of a twenty year old. And he was already approaching eighty…”

