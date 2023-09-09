Household appliances, jungle energy class labels. How to orient yourself

Do you have an A++ class refrigerator and are you very happy because you think it is a particularly efficient class? Well this is not the case because class A++ is actually today’s class D given that a couple of years ago the EU decided to change the labels indicating the consumption of household appliances. Now the most economical and efficient class is A on a bright green background while it is expected that class G and class F appliances will disappear from the market from 2024.

But what is the actual convenience of changing household appliances in order to save energy? Certainly the one that affects consumption the most is also the only one that always stays on: the refrigerator. In this case, given that the new energy labels have also changed the consumption calculation system, it has caused a paradox. In practice, refrigerators which were previously in class A+therefore with a consumption of 240 kilowatts per year with the new labels they are in class F while a class A fridge today would be in class G. Which means a saving of at least 70-80 euros per year in electricity by changing the refrigerator to a current class A one.

A new fridge can save over 100 euros a year on your bill

Indeed, to be precise, the saving, considering a 300 liter class A fridge-freezer today, is 40 euros per year compared to a class D (which corresponds to a class A ++ of the old energy class classification) and as much as 108 euros per year compared to a class G (which corresponds to a class A of the old classification ). Savings that become even more pronounced in the event of an increase in electricity tariffs. Changing other household appliances is also convenient if obviously they are used continuously.

According to a table drawn up by Haier, the largest manufacturer of household appliances in the world, the annual saving for a class A dishwasher, considering using it 220 times a year, is 19 euros compared to a current energy class D (as already mentioned is the old A++ class) and 36 compared to a current G class, i.e. the old A class.

The savings obviously increase if it is used almost every day, i.e. 350 times a year. In this case they are 30 euros compared to a current D and 58 compared to the G. As for the washing machine, by purchasing a 10 kilo class A one, the annual saving for 220 cycles of the eco program is 32 euros compared to a current energy class D and 61 euros compared to a G. While for 350 annual cycles the savings rise to 51 and 97 euros respectively. Haier, the Chinese giant that acquired the Candy and Hoover brands in Europe and Ge in the USA, with 25% of the world market for large household appliances is in an ideal position for experimenting on energy savings.

The experimentation of the household appliance giant Haier

“In fact – explained Gianpiero Morbello, brand and IoT manager for Haier Europe – we are running a trial with the electricity operator Edison which is based on a triangulation between electricity consumption, household appliances and the ideal use of photovoltaic systems. All this is possible thanks to our hOn app which allows the network connection of household appliances and which starts the washing machine or dishwasher at the moment of maximum energy production from domestic photovoltaic systems, minimizing consumption. Already six million customers in Europe are connected to our connected app, of which 1 million in Italy”.

The company is also experimenting in other countries. “In Denmark for example – added Benvenuto Pogliani, head of the Haier IoT energy & mobility ecosystem project – which produces a lot with wind power, there are moments of the day in which Electric companies pay customers if they consume energy. In Italy, however, we will soon start with an offer from a small electricity operator that will allow household appliances to work automatically when energy costs less.” It seems like little but for the planet it will mean a lot given that by doing so CO2 emissions can be reduced by between 20 and 40%. Like electricity consumption and consequently the cost of electricity bills.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

