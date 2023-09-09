Cardiac surgery in Trieste performs new microinvasive techniques – Medicine

Innovative microinvasive procedures for the implantation of mitral valve prostheses without resorting to the aid of extracorporeal circulation and without having to “stop” the heart were performed by the Cardiac Surgery SC directed by Enzo Mazzaro of the Cattinara Hospital. These are procedures carried out through a very small incision at the level of the left hemithorax, which are carried out both in Italy and around the world in a few cutting-edge centers in the field of transcatheter technologies.





Usually, to treat mitral valve pathology, traditional surgery or, for the most part, minimally invasive techniques are used, however always having to resort to the aid of extracorporeal circulation and stopping the heart. A few weeks ago, however, this new “microinvasive” technique was applied to two patients defined as “very complex” who would not have tolerated traditional open heart surgery. The patients who benefit from this brand new technique are relatively young people often affected by cardiomyopathies or complex valvular pathologies that would be very difficult to operate with conventional techniques.





“They are not an implant and a procedure with which to treat all patients but a method that can be used in extremely selected cases”, explains Enzo Mazzaro, director of SC Cardiac Surgery, in Trieste for just over two years.





The procedure also requires an integrated multidisciplinary approach of the cardiac surgeon with other professional figures, especially the clinical cardiologist, the echocardiographer and the interventional cardiologist.





“A path has been opened that completes the therapeutic treatment options of mitral valve disease at 360 degrees – continues Mazzaro – and the cardiology center of Trieste is the point of reference for the treatment of mitral valve disease and of complex patients who may have need for this new technique.”





The two patients have already been discharged and their health conditions are satisfactory. Among the numerous advantages of this type of technique and of all minimally invasive methods in general there is an early rehabilitation of the patient and a shorter hospital stay.

