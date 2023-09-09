The partial collapse of the walls of Marrakech due to the earthquake – Corriere TV

Hundreds of people have died from the violent earthquake that hit Morocco, with its epicenter in the High Atlas mountains: this was reported by the Ministry of the Interior in Rabat. According to information released by the government, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.8 on the Richter scale.

The American detection center US Geological Survey specified that the epicenter was located approximately 70 kilometers south-west of the city of Marrakech, at a depth of 18 and a half kilometres. There were victims both in Marrakech and in other areas. In this video the partial collapse of the historic city walls

September 9, 2023 – Updated September 9, 2023, 12:11 pm

