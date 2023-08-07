Home » Smartphone sales shrink 8 percent in the second quarter
Smartphone sales shrink 8 percent in the second quarter

The operating profits of the sectors only decline by 3 percent. According to Counterpoint, Apple sets new records for sales and operating profit for a June quarter.

In the second quarter, not only were the smartphone manufacturers’ sales figures declining, their sales also shrank. The market researchers at Counterpoint identified one for the entire industry decrease of 8 percent compared to the same period last year. But there were also losses in operating profit.

It fell 3 percent year-on-year, falling below $13 billion. An exception to this trend was Apple, which remains the market leader by a wide margin based on profits. A higher proportion of Pro models pushed Apple’s operating smartphone profit to a new record for a June quarter, according to Counterpoint.

Apple ahead of Samsung in profit and revenue

While the market shrank 9 percent, Apple’s sales declined 3 percent. However, sales only fell by 2 percent, which increased the average iPhone selling price. In addition, Apple’s market share measured by sales rose to 45 percent – also a new record for a June quarter.

If you look at the distribution of operating profits in the industry, Apple’s lead is even larger. Counterpoint determined a profit-related market share of 85 percent for the months of April, May and June. Meanwhile, profits from Apple’s smartphone division rose 4 percent in the second quarter.

However, the comparison to the actual market leader Samsung is sobering – for the Korean company. Samsung’s share of the industry’s operating profits was a meager 12 percent in the June quarter. In terms of sales, it was 17 percent. In terms of sales, Samsung was three percentage points ahead of Apple: Apple again generated significantly higher sales and, above all, significantly higher profits with lower sales figures.

