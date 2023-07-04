SMEs now believe in digital and are starting to invest in it

The Digital Innovation Observatory in SMEs of the School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic, on the occasion of a recent conference presented some original data from a research on three very relevant production chains in the Italian industrial panorama.

The research shows that 26% of Italian SMEs have increased investments in digital compared to the previous year, but an important cultural divide persists which results in a 35% of medium-small industrial realities that find it difficult to recognize digitization a central role within their economic sector.

45% of SMEs show a convinced profile of the need for digital transformation, but the majority are still shy or even skeptical about the opportunities offered by digitalisation. With evidence the cultural approach has its weight, so much so that the research highlights that there are still few SMEs that aim to integrate figures with precise digital skills, the so-called STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) figures into their workforce.

From other studies by the Observatories of the Polytechnic it emerged that 40% of SMEs had introduced or would aim to soon introduce an ERP to facilitate integration of company processes and functions. But most struggle to recognize the benefits of these advanced solutions.

In the industrial world, however, it is digital that governs growth and development. Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Italia is well aware that, to overcome cultural and operational constraints that slow down the digital transformation of production in the world of SMEs, has introduced a modular and scalable management system of great usability and simplicity.

Arca EVOLUTION “Production Management” is an innovative solution that easily integrates production activities and data. Designed and developed to satisfy the vast and complex market of manufacturing SMEs, offers a workflow that differs by type, company size, organization employees, complexity of bills of materials and production process. On the basis of the management system, specific modules will then be customizable and developable for specific needs.

With this ERP solution, SMEs will be able to take advantage of a continuous flow of information between company areas that will flow into a single, shared repository. Warehouse stocks and time controls will be optimized with Arca EVOLUTION/production costs. The ERP has been designed to adapt to the business of users who will be able to activate only the necessary functions.

Arca EVOLUTION offers complete and intelligent functions through clear and intuitive screens that allow access to all useful information in one click. MRP (Material Requirement Planning) is interactive and the operator can modify the parameters and orders also alone to carry out tests and evaluations. Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting has developed a modern ERP precisely to promote the digitization of production management in those many SMEs that still keep away from the advantages given by management technology. (ITALPRESS).

