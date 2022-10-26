IES Biogas, a subsidiary of Snam4Environment (Snam group), has purchased five agricultural biogas plants with 1MWe capacity in Veneto and Friuli Venezia-Giulia. The five plants are located in the provinces of Udine, Pordenone, Venice and Padua.

The objective of the acquisition, whose total value is approximately 30 million euros, is to convert the five agricultural biogas plants (which currently produce electricity) to biomethane, reaching a production capacity of approximately 500 Sm3 / h each. .

These initiatives are consistent with Snam’s growth strategy in the biomethane sector and more generally in the circular economy, in order to contribute to the development of a key sector in the Italian ecological transition strategy, as also indicated by the National Plan recovery and resilience (PNRR).