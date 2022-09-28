Original title: Snapdragon XR2 helps the release of PICO 4 series VR all-in-one machine, promoting VR to the public

On September 27, PICO officially released a new generation of VR all-in-one PICO 4 series. The entire PICO 4 series is equipped with the Snapdragon XR2 platform, which brings comprehensive improvements in appearance, performance, experience and content ecology. The new PICO 4 series makes the VR experience more comfortable, clearer and more realistic, further expands the VR usage scenarios, and is expected to open the road to the popularization of VR in China.

Leading product technology is the premise to support content ecological innovation and promote VR to the masses. The PICO 4 series products are powered by the Snapdragon XR2 platform, supported by industry-leading XR software and hardware technologies, bringing powerful performance and efficient and smooth experience, enabling richer VR usage scenarios. The Snapdragon XR2 platform, which is widely used in the market, is a dedicated chip platform specially designed by Qualcomm for XR devices. It not only supports excellent CPU and GPU performance, but also meets the features required by XR devices, such as video bandwidth, resolution, and AI performance. Major optimizations have been made. The Snapdragon XR2 platform supports PICO 4 to achieve high-speed and smooth Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth wireless connections, which will enable more large-scale network load scenarios such as video entertainment, sports fitness, games, etc., bringing ultra-high download speed and no delay, no delay, no Caton’s immersive play experience.

The Snapdragon XR2 is the first XR platform to achieve a true MR experience by supporting low-latency camera perspective, allowing users to observe, interact and create in a world where virtual and reality are integrated while wearing a VR device. Combined with the front-facing 16-megapixel RGB color camera on the PICO 4 head-mounted display, the Snapdragon XR2 platform helps the PICO 4 achieve color perspective. Users can not only get an AR experience superimposed on the real world environment, but also get a fully immersive experience. The VR experience provides infinite possibilities for future MR applications. As a leader in the ecological construction of VR content in China, PICO also took the lead in developing the MRC mixed reality recording function for content creation enthusiasts, allowing users to use PICO 4 and mobile phones to integrate real action and virtual images to create novel and fun MR video.

More realistic and vivid audio and video effects and smoother and more precise interactive experience are the keys to continuously improving the experience immersion of VR devices. The Snapdragon XR2 platform is customized and optimized for visual and interactive technologies. In terms of vision, Snapdragon XR2 can support 3Kx3K monocular resolution up to 90fps, and can achieve efficient and high-quality graphics rendering, combined with PICO 4’s 4K+ super-vision screen, 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and 105-degree large field of view It will bring a clear, delicate and immersive visual experience. In terms of interaction, the Snapdragon XR2 platform is the world‘s first platform that supports seven parallel cameras and has a dedicated computer vision processor. It supports the device to accurately track the user’s head, lips and eyeballs in real time, and supports 26-point hand bone tracking. Combined with PICO 4’s self-developed 6DoF spatial positioning solution, four-way environmental tracking camera and HyperSense vibration handle, it can achieve sub-millimeter positioning accuracy and millisecond response delay, allowing users to obtain the ultimate freedom and smoothness in any scene. interactive experience.

In addition, the PICO 4 series also includes PICO 4 Pro for geeks and industry users and PICO 4 Enterprise for enterprise products. Both products are equipped with the Snapdragon XR2 platform, which can meet the needs of rich enterprises and consumer scenarios with richer features and powerful performance, further expand the scope of use of VR equipment, allow VR to enter more industries, and empower more users.

