Cirdan Capital launches the beta phase of its Direct Indexing platform

In a market context in which investors are increasingly looking for innovative investment tools and methods, Cirdan Capitalan independent financial company founded in 2014 specializing in the issue of structured investment products, gives the start the Beta Testing phase of its Direct Indexing platform.

Already in this test phase, in line with the spirit of democratization underlying Direct Indexing, the platform will be accessible to all by registering at the link https://cirdancapital-test.allindex.com/dashboard.

Once the registration is complete, it will be possible to build your own indexes and observe their trend over time, operating in simulation mode. thanks to aintuitive and easy to use interfacethe platform allows you to independently build your own indices, giving life to a new investment experience in the name of customization, a key element of direct indexing.

Focus on ESG criteria

Starting from scratch or on the basis of existing indices, with just a few clicks investors can design benchmarks by adapting them to their needs in terms of risks, potential performance, geographical areas, investment themes (among them, artificial intelligence, biotech, rare earths) and value criteria.

It is no coincidence that the platform focuses on the ESG approach by providing users, in addition to all the information necessary to invest consciously, a dashboard dedicated to sustainability to immediately identify those stocks most exposed to environmental dynamics (Environmental), Social (Social) and Governance.

Cirdan Capital’s platform infrastructure is designed to manage reduced investment figures (minimum 5,000): an aspect that should not be underestimated and which expands the access possibilities for each individual investor.

“We are thrilled to have completed our dedicated direct indexing platform and to be the first to make it available to the Italian market,” he said. Antonio De Negri, Founder and CEO of Cirdan Capital.

“This phase will allow us to refine the interface so that it becomes fully operational only after having received feedback from investors with different degrees of experience on reporting, customization and order execution, allowing us to present to the market a definitive version that can be easily scalable by different types of operators. Direct indexing is an area in which we strongly believe and which represents one of the most interesting frontiers in the world of investments”.

What is Direct Indexing?

Direct indexing, still not widespread in Europe, already represents an important reality in the USAwith assets under management which, between 2015 and 2020, grew from 100 to 350 billion dollars 1 and which, by 2026, they will reach 825 billion dollars with an annualized growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% 2 , higher than expected for ETFs and mutual funds.

This is a highly innovative approach which overseas has so far been the prerogative of a wealthy clientele but which has the potential to also make inroads into the retail market by supplying, above all to younger people who are attentive to issues of democratization, customization and ease of usea new investment tool that is one of the most interesting opportunities offered by the fintech universe.