According to news on March 10, the topic “Tenant resigns to move out and is introduced to work by the landlord” was on the hot search list. According to Jiupai News,Ms. Fu posted on social platforms that the landlord found her a job in order not to let her move out.

Ms. Fu said that she has lived in this room for more than a year, and because her last job did not meet expectations, she plans to resign and move at the end of this month.Knowing that she was out of work, the landlord wanted to introduce her to a better job. She said that the landlord brother introduced a job related to bidding, but she has no experience in the construction industry and is still considering whether to go to work.

Ms. Fu said that she is 25 years old and the landlord is 10 years older than her. Usually we don’t communicate much, and what we talk about most is matters such as utility bills, maintenance, and rent.I really didn’t expect him to be so considerate of me at the critical moment, and I was very touched.Before, the landlord was worried that I had no financial resources, so he took the initiative to introduce me to a part-time job.

It is worth noting that after Ms. Fu posted this post, the landlord brother became the focus of attention of netizens. Some netizens commented: “How to find a landlord who can help you find a job?”

Ms. Fu told the landlord that he was popular, and the landlord replied to her: I just did it unintentionally. I didn’t expect so many netizens to pay attention. It shows that your writing and thinking are good, and you are suitable for new media related work.

Ms. Fu said that she had encountered some bad landlords before, and felt that the whole person was not going well. The kindness of the landlord brother made her feel that the world is very kind, and she also hopes that everyone will meet a good landlord.