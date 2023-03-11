news-txt”>

A fire completely destroyed the Night & Day kiosk on the seafront Eleonora d’Arborea di Torregrande in Oristano.

The flames broke out just before 11pm and occupied the firefighters for four hours who intervened to put out the blaze. A difficult job due to the wind that fueled the fire. Two teams from the Oristano operations center intervened on the spot, with the help of a tanker.

Now it remains to understand what is the cause that unleashed the fire that enveloped the arrests and the structure of which only a blackened skeleton remains. Investigations are currently underway to reconstruct what happened: the Carabinieri of Oristano and the State Police are also on the spot.