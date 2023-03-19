“Mourning and bewilderment are like a heavy burden on our city,” said Reschke at a regular service in the small town in Siegerland, which was all about mourning for the girl. “We are united in our pain with Luise’s relatives,” emphasized the mayor. “Is our cohesion in Freudenberg strong enough to endure all this?” asked Reschke. You have to stand together, also against “agitation and aggressive know-it-alls” from outside, appealed the local politician and warned: “Let’s not judge prematurely!” Two girls, aged 12 and 13, had confessed to the act of violence.
The superintendent of the Evangelical Church District of Siegen, Peter-Thomas Stuberg, said during the service, which was also broadcast on YouTube, that it was not the central memorial service for Luise. This will take place next Wednesday. The service should help to get out of the speechlessness and to give expression to the grief.
Case Luise: Why many questions could remain unanswered
