Home News After the death of Luise: the mayor speaks of a “heavy load”
News

After the death of Luise: the mayor speaks of a “heavy load”

by admin
After the death of Luise: the mayor speaks of a “heavy load”

“Mourning and bewilderment are like a heavy burden on our city,” said Reschke at a regular service in the small town in Siegerland, which was all about mourning for the girl. “We are united in our pain with Luise’s relatives,” emphasized the mayor. “Is our cohesion in Freudenberg strong enough to endure all this?” asked Reschke. You have to stand together, also against “agitation and aggressive know-it-alls” from outside, appealed the local politician and warned: “Let’s not judge prematurely!” Two girls, aged 12 and 13, had confessed to the act of violence.

The superintendent of the Evangelical Church District of Siegen, Peter-Thomas Stuberg, said during the service, which was also broadcast on YouTube, that it was not the central memorial service for Luise. This will take place next Wednesday. The service should help to get out of the speechlessness and to give expression to the grief.

more on the subject

Case Luise - girl murdered

world mirror

Case Luise: Why many questions could remain unanswered

FREUDENBERG. In the case of twelve-year-old Luise from Freudenberg in North Rhine-Westphalia, who was allegedly killed by two girls, according to the …

Case Luise: Why many questions could remain unanswered

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

See also  Li Keqiang presided over an executive meeting of the State Council- Important News- Shiyan Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government Portal

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

SEG Announces 2022 Annual Results; Value of New...

The number of deaths from the earthquake registered...

1er. Birthday Néstor Gamboa Mena

Car driver ended up in creek bed |...

“El Peste” falls for homicide in San Miguel

Lorena Arenas achieves her qualification for the Paris...

Two Big Brother Brasil participants are expelled for...

They will plant 155 trees in the Vallenata...

Focus on seven key Hebei to expand agricultural...

Indie rock from Guatemala at Steyrer Röda

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy