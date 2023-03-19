High blood sugar is found when blood glucose values ​​rise significantly compared to the standard ones. Hyperglycemia is the distinctive constituent of diabetes mellitus: in this case, hyperglycemia must be suitably treated, because, if normal values ​​are not restored, the patient can cause chronic complications to the cardiovascular, nervous, kidney and to the eyes.

Furthermore, if blood sugar reaches very high levels, acute complications such as diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolar hyperglycemia syndrome can also occur, which can have serious effects.

If you have high blood sugar, here’s when you should drink water

Blood glucose levels are calculated 8 hours after the last meal and range from 70 to 100 mg/dl: if these values ​​increase, the patient has developed hyperglycemia. The theme of hydration is quite relevant for subjects suffering from a diabetic pathology. In such cases, in fact, it is necessary to pay close attention to the measure of water that one drinks, as there is a pathological tendency to dehydrate.

One of the valid advice for those suffering from diabetes is not to wait to feel thirsty, but to drink before perceiving the sense of thirst. In fact, even a slight decrease in hydration levels can lead to serious health problems such as hyperglycemia, increased plasma osmolarity and, in extreme cases, hyperosmolarity.

The solution, therefore, is to maintain a fair amount of water each day. Here’s what you need to know about water and diabetes. To bring down blood sugar you need to drink a liter of water in the first part of the day between 8.30 and 12.30 and another liter of water in the second part of the day from 14.30 to 20.30. Beyond this time it is not recommended to drink a lot because it could disturb sleep, prompting the urge to urinate.

Drinking water is definitely the best option for lowering blood sugar. Drinking water does not increase blood sugar levels which, if too high, on the contrary, can lead to dehydration. Drinking water, it is good to know, helps the body remove excess glucose through urine. Dehydration in diabetics occurs when blood glucose levels exceed 180 mg/dl.