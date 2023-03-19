In addition to daily pharmacological treatments, Research is developing alternative and additional tools to treat mental illnesses. Among these there are particular types of blankets that would bring benefits for these pathologies.

These blankets are called therapeutic but have special characteristics. The first cover which we will talk about it is called tactile or perceptual and is indicated for Alzheimer’s patients. Il second type is the so-called weighted blanket and it would help in some sleep disorders.

The blanket for Alzheimer’s patients: what it is and how to use it

This cute and colorful blanket would help the Alzheimer’s patient to regain tactile ability and perceptive by stimulating the different senses. The blanket offers various exercise possibilities for patients and is primarily an aid to relaxation. In fact, Alzheimer’s patients tend to get nervous when they have no manual activities to do. Often the exercises to be performed are different for men and women. For example, the men’s blanket reports a small reproduction of a trouser belt to close or a tie to tie a knot.

There are some zip to pull and some colored parts to stimulate visual perception. There are some on the blanket transparent pockets for inserting photographs of family members to train memory functions. We also find parts with small microbeads aimed at exerting tactile stimulation. In some models, gods are sewn bells or objects whose tinkling can attract the attention of the elderly person. Usually these blankets become objects that the patient becomes attached to and that he will always carry with him. It is therefore It is always useful to enter the identification data of the elderly. This way, if he gets lost, he will be promptly recognized and returned to the care of the family. Usually this type of blanket does not cost more than €50 but can also be sewn by yourself.

What does weighted blanket mean and how to use it

This type of blanket also known as gravity blanket And a blanket that weighs more than any blanket because it contains microspheres of glass. They are considered therapeutic blankets because they would facilitate rest and relieve anxiety and stress. In 2015, the Swedish University of Halmstad conducted a survey of nursing staff in a retirement home. The study had the aim of investigating whether the health conditions and in particular the sleep of the guests of the nursing home improved with the use of the weighted blanket. The survey was well received and all the nurses were enthusiastic about the weighted blankets.

How it works

The weighted blanket makes use of the Deep Pressure mechanism i.e. deep pressure. With its weight the blanket it would simulate a hug at a neuronal level going to stimulate the production of serotonin and melatonin. Serotonin contributes to our mental well-being and melatonin facilitates rest. It’s a 2017 one study conducted by English researchers from the University of Reading on autistic children. The “deep pressure” caused sensations of well-being in the 13 children in the sample but obviously the results will have to be confirmed by further investigations. It would be especially indicated for those who suffer from insomnia or nocturnal awakenings.

How to choose

The weighted blanket it must correspond to about 10% of your body weight. For children, use is not recommended under 3 years of age and in any case it is always necessary to ask the pediatrician’s consent from 3 years onwards.

For Alzheimer’s and insomnia, help could come from simple blankets to complement conventional drug therapies.