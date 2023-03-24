Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2023-03-24

On the 23rd local time, the Swiss National Bank announced an interest rate hike of 50 basis points to 1.5% in response to rising inflationary pressures. In addition, Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan said on the same day that the next few weeks will be critical to UBS’s successful acquisition of Credit Suisse.

