China Business News 2023-03-24 13:13:36

On the 23rd local time, the Swiss National Bank announced an interest rate hike of 50 basis points to 1.5% in response to rising inflationary pressures. In addition, Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan said on the same day that the next few weeks will be critical to UBS’s successful acquisition of Credit Suisse.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

