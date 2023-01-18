Listen to the audio version of the article

Ryan Cohen is the hard betting man. The same ones that led him to be president of Game Stop. And that have allowed him to accumulate personal wealth in excess of two billion dollars.

Today Ryan Cohen is the man who could change the fate of Alibaba. The investor and activist – the undisputed idol of the meme stock crowd – has amassed a millionaire stake in the Chinese e-commerce giant, and is now trying to put pressure on the company to accelerate…