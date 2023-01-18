The process of implementing the Multipurpose Cadastre policy will continue.

The National Planning Department (DNP) reported that the increase in cadastral appraisals for urban properties not formed and not updated in the 2022 term, will be 4.31% and for rural properties not formed and not updated in the 2022 term. , 3%.

This was established in the first document of the Council for Economic and Social Policy (Conpes) that took into account not only the inflation target, but also the strong annual variation of the CPI determined by DANE the previous year.

The director of the DNP, Jorge Iván González, explained that since the issuance of the Law that determines the annual increase in cadastral appraisals, their readjustment for urban properties has been the inflation target certified by the Bank of the Republic, considering that the difference between this and the CPI variation registered by DANE had not exceeded five percentage points in a single year.

“For this year the difference stood at 9.53 percentage points, so the national government is empowered to authorize an extraordinary additional increase. For this reason, we decided to take as an increase for urban properties not formed and not updated in the 2022 term, the property valuation index, which stood at 4.31%.

González also pointed out that “the excessive prices of agricultural inputs, the competitiveness of the sector and the factors of production (land leasing, agricultural elements, agricultural packaging and agricultural services) have increased the cost of food. In addition, the rural area has been seriously affected by the winter emergency. Therefore, in this first Conpes we decided that for rural properties not formed and not updated in the 2022 term, the increase corresponds to the inflation target, that is, 3%.

Similarly, the head of National Planning stated that the importance of the cadastral appraisal lies, among other things, in being the basis for calculating the property tax, which constitutes one of the main sources of income for the regions that, in 2021, will represented 34.3% of the tax revenues for the municipalities.

Update of the Multipurpose Cadastre

The Conpes advised to continue with the implementation process of the Multipurpose Cadastre policy, one of the most important projects that will allow a better administration of the territories, prepare a detailed x-ray of all the regions, gather updated data on the physical, legal and properties, and be a reliable support in national and regional planning.

However, the director affirmed: “the Multipurpose Cadastre (urban and rural) has a huge delay. Only 9.4% of the properties have been reached. Updating the rural cadastre is essential for three reasons: First, it allows progress towards the consolidation of the land market. Second, it is an important instrument to influence the modification of factor relationships. Third, it contributes to improving the fiscal income of the municipalities”.