Social, attention to Prime Minister Meloni drops

The sentiment and social attention towards the premier are decreasing Melons. To reveal it is Reputation Science, leader in Italy in reputation analysis and management. Between September and early February, the trend of online conversations quoting the premier decreased. Sentiment also worsens: at an aggregate level (news e Twitter), 39% of the comments are in fact negative.

One hundred days of government: Meloni more cited than Draghi, but the trend is downwards

As he writes Primaonlinebetween the elections of 25 September and the end of January, Melons she has been cited online 147,000 times, making her the most mentioned among Italian political leaders. A clear record, given that the second most quoted politician on the Net is Matthew Salvini, stuck at 43,000 citations. The first female prime minister also wins the numerical comparison with her predecessor: in her first 100 days at the helm of the country, Mario Draghi it had been cited 69,000 times, with a distribution over time that was anything but constant.

However, analysts note Reputation Science, the curve of the former governor of the Bank of Italy, after the first months of silence, had shown an ascent. The one of Giorgia Melonion the contrary, seems instead to have embarked on a downward trend with respect to the very first weeks of government.

At an aggregate level, the sentiment is negative at 39%: almost four comments out of ten therefore present more or less ferocious criticisms of the Prime Minister. Openly positive comments represent 18% of the total, while the remaining part of the pie is made up of neutral/informative content (44%) with little reputational impact.

As it reports Primaonlinethe figure of Melons is more divisive than that of its predecessor: if we take into consideration the first 100 days of government, the sentiment of the conversations associated with Meloni is negative at 32% and shows increasing criticism, while that of Mario Draghi it had only 23% negativity and a higher incidence of neutral or positive content.

Subscribe to the newsletter

