WhatsApp has many “hidden” functions, which are not immediately noticeable and therefore not many people use it.

However, some of these functions are really very useful and can greatly improve the experience on an app that is now an integral part of our lives.

Since WhatsApp introduces new features at a dizzying pace, it can be useful to get an overview of the most useful functions to start using them even if we “missed” them when they came out.

Avatar, connection and information archive: 3 very useful “secret” functions of WhatsApp

AVATAR CREATION – For some time Facebook and WhatsApp have been part of Meta, the Zuckemberg company which also includes Instagram. For some time on Facebook you can create and use custom avatars which can be modified to look as much like the person who creates them as possible.

The possibility of use the same avatars also on WhatsApp. To access this feature you will have to enter the WhatsApp settings screen by long pressing on the three dots that appear at the top right of the screen where there is the list of chats.

From the settings you can access the software that allows you to customize the avatar, which can be used both as sticker during conversations both how profile picture.

SENDING MESSAGES WITHOUT CONNECTION: like any other messaging application, whatsapp needs an active connection to the network to send and receive messages.

Always going in app settings screen you will have to select the menu “Space and Data” and then choose activate the use of the proxy. In this way the application will be able to receive and send data even when there is no line, so we will be always reachable.

CREATION OF IMPORTANT DATA ARCHIVE: on WhatsApp they are exchanged by now huge amounts of data which they often contain very important information for our daily life.

Appointment schedules, document photos, memos and to-do lists will no longer get lost in the chaos of various chats. One of the new “secret” functions of WhatsApp allows you to create a personal archive in which to store important messages and media that we want to have access to quickly and easily.

To do this, just go to search bar which allows us to type a contact name or a group chat name. At this point, all you have to do is type your name and you will see it appear a particular chat: the one with our contact.

All messages and information sent to this chat will remain private but always available of the user, who will be able to find them quickly and efficiently.

