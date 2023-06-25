Social plan: UBS anticipates negotiations

UBS is hurrying to communicate the social plan – is it anticipating negotiations?

The new Superbank has apparently created “clarity” for employees who fear for their jobs. But the banking staff association is anything but enthusiastic.

Many Credit Suisse and UBS employees are uncertain about their future.

Ennio Leanza / Keystone

Media reports from Tamedia and Blick also arouse the interest of the competition. Only a week after the completion of the Credit Suisse takeover, Tamedia already seems to know what the new social plan could look like for what are believed to be thousands of UBS employees who must expect to be laid off in the coming months.

