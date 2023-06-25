Home » Difficult life after sepsis
Difficult life after sepsis

Difficult life after sepsis

In the most recent survey available from Germany, which is based on corresponding DRG (Diagnosis Related Groups) codes, a total of 240,470 cases of sepsis, severe septicemia or septic shock were recorded in hospitals in one year. While the combined mortality of all hospitalized patients with these three diagnoses was around 25 percent (about 60,000), it was 43 percent for severe sepsis alone. Including shock symptoms, 61 percent died (corresponding to about 36,600). 27,151 of the cases were coded “septic shock”, almost 60 percent of which were acutely fatal (1). Twelve months later, the death rate had risen again by 10 percent. The majority of survivors (estimated to be more than 70 percent) suffer from an often severe post-sepsis syndrome. Accurately recorded, precisely defined numbers will only be available in the future.

