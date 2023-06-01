The ex-soldier based in the United States, Luis Parada, confirmed this afternoon on Twitter that he has agreed to participate in a presidential formula that will represent the Sumar movement for El Salvador, one of those that would make an alliance with the political opposition parties (FMLN, VAMOS, ARENA and Our Time). I have decided to accept the challenge of being […]

The post Luis Parada launches his presidential candidacy from Washington DC appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

