Home » Luis Parada launches his presidential candidacy from Washington DC
News

Luis Parada launches his presidential candidacy from Washington DC

by admin
Luis Parada launches his presidential candidacy from Washington DC

The ex-soldier based in the United States, Luis Parada, confirmed this afternoon on Twitter that he has agreed to participate in a presidential formula that will represent the Sumar movement for El Salvador, one of those that would make an alliance with the political opposition parties (FMLN, VAMOS, ARENA and Our Time). I have decided to accept the challenge of being […]

The post Luis Parada launches his presidential candidacy from Washington DC appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

See also  After Mediaset, the World Cup returns to Rai, with the help of Amazon

You may also like

Mediterranean University – Articles

160 people have died in state custody during...

The living work that does not let live

Summarize and promote the experience of Zhejiang’s “ten...

Even Bankitalia is asking for the minimum wage:...

“International Day of Action for Women’s Health”: Claudia...

Third date in home runs – El Diario

US stocks drop awaiting US debt ceiling vote,...

Edna Yolima Calderón, new Director of the Coffee...

China Consumers Association reminds: During the “June 1st”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy