Edna Yolima Calderón, new Director of the Coffee Growers Committee

Edna Yolima Calderón, new Director of the Coffee Growers Committee

For the first time in 96 years, a woman assumes this position to lead the department with the highest coffee production in the country.

Edna Yolima Calderón Ome, Financial Administrator and specialist in Business Management, was appointed as the new executive director of the Huila Coffee Growers Committee.

“A special thanks to God for this wonderful experience, to the coffee growers who submitted my resume, to the Departmental Committee of Coffee Growers of Huila and their honorable representatives who kindly selected my resume and gave their vote of confidence; to our general manager, ing. Germán Alberto Bahamón, for ratifying and believing in me to direct the destinies of our more than 84,000 coffee-growing families to do an articulated job and continue consolidating the coffee-producing Huila”, said the new director.

The new director of the committee of coffee growers in Huila is a professional in Banking and Financial Administration, a specialist in Business Management, with knowledge in the administrative, financial, human resources and environmental areas.

In addition, he made a commitment to all the coffee growers in the department and expressed to them, “rest assured that I will work 24/7 with all my love, commitment, hard work, and responsibility for the benefit of all our coffee-growing families in Huila.”

