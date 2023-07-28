Social Security Check Mailing and Payment Schedule: What You Need to Know

Title: Social Security Administration Announces Check Mailing Schedule for Recipients

Introduction:

The Social Security Administration (SSA) in the United States provides economic support to retired workers, survivors, and individuals receiving disability benefits through the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The SSA follows a specific schedule for delivering these benefits based on various factors, including the start date of receiving the check and the recipient’s year of birth.

Mailing Schedule for July:

For the month of July, the check mailing schedule is as follows:

– 1st: SSI recipients

– 3rd: Recipients who began receiving payments before May 1997

– 12th: Recipients with a date of birth between 1 and 10

– 19th: Recipients with a date of birth between 11 and 20

– 26th: Recipients with a date of birth between 21 and 31

Mailing Schedule for August:

For August, the check mailing schedule is as follows:

– 1st: SSI recipients

– 3rd: Recipients who began receiving payments before May 1997

– 9th: Recipients with a date of birth between 1 and 10

– 16th: Recipients with a date of birth between 11 and 20

– 23rd: Recipients with a date of birth between 21 and 31

Social Security Check Pay Dates for September through December 2023:

SSI benefits are typically sent on the first day of each month. However, if the first day falls on a weekend, the payment is advanced to the last Friday of the previous month. This adjustment applies to payments for July, October, and January 2024. The remaining deposit dates for 2023 are as follows:

September:

– 1st: SSI recipients and those who began receiving payments before May 1997

– 13th: Recipients with a date of birth between 1 and 10

– 20th: Recipients with a date of birth between 11 and 20

– 27th: Recipients with a date of birth between 21 and 31

October:

– 29th: SSI recipients (October payment)

– 3rd: Recipients who began receiving payments before May 1997

– 11th: Recipients with a date of birth between 1 and 10

– 18th: Recipients with a date of birth between 11 and 20

– 25th: Recipients with a date of birth between 21 and 31

November:

– 1st: SSI recipients

– 3rd: Recipients who began receiving payments before May 1997

– 8th: Recipients with a date of birth between 1 and 10

– 15th: Recipients with a date of birth between 11 and 20

– 22nd: Recipients with a date of birth between 21 and 31

December:

– 1st: SSI recipients and those who began receiving payments before May 1997

– 13th: Recipients with a date of birth between 1 and 10

– 20th: Recipients with a date of birth between 11 and 20

– 27th: Recipients with a date of birth between 21 and 31

– 29th: SSI recipients (January 2024 payment)

Reasons for Different Delivery Dates:

The check delivery dates vary for each person due to various factors. SSI recipients receive payments on the first day of each month, while those who started receiving Social Security payments before May 1997 receive benefits on the 3rd of each month. Retirees receive their payments on the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month, depending on their birth date range.

Amount of Social Security Check Payments:

The amount of payment for retired workers varies based on individual circumstances. On average, retired workers receive $1,801 per month, while the maximum benefit for 2023 can reach up to $4,555, as calculated by the SSA. SSI beneficiaries receive an average monthly payment of $650, with a maximum benefit of $914 for individuals and $1,371 for couples filing jointly.

In conclusion, the Social Security Administration’s check mailing schedule ensures that recipients receive their economic support on specific dates according to various criteria. The amount of these payments varies depending on individual circumstances and the type of benefit received.

