Home » These eleven banks offer a free checking account
Business

These eleven banks offer a free checking account

by admin
These eleven banks offer a free checking account

According to Check24, eleven banks offer free current accounts. Getty Images / d3sign

The comparison portal Check24 has published a list of banks that offer free checking accounts.

These include C24 Bank, ING and Postbank.

Find out here which other banks offer a free checking account.

Checking accounts often cost money. Many providers have also increased their account management fees in recent weeks and months. The comparison portal Check24 has now published a list of banks that offer a free checking account. A total of eleven banks are on the list.

And a change can be worthwhile. According to Check24, consumers would save an average of 87 euros per year if they switched from a paid to a free current account.

Find out here which banks offer a free current account:

C24 BankINGHVBDKBNorisbank1822direktConsorsBankWesternUnion1822direktDegussaBankPostbank

ls

See also  New Deal丨Quanzhou, Fujian: The maximum loan amount of provident fund for families with multiple children is increased to 900,000 yuan

You may also like

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index Shows Early Gains,...

Blue crab threatens Adriatic clam and mussel farms

Yves Rossier in an interview – “Russia was...

Dollar Shortages Triggered by Drop in Exchange Rate

The boom of the Scrooges who choose Italy

Why Peter Altmaier supports his predecessor

Pnrr, the third installment is unlocked. Agreement between...

Analyst: There’s only one reason to buy Tesla...

Resolution 20 of 07/18/2023 – Appointment of Embassy...

Effective Carpet Cleaning Techniques for Removing Stubborn Stains

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy