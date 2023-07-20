Unique idea – protection against UV rays on the go

fivve’s innovative idea is based on the redesign of disinfectant dispensers that are currently unused in the stores.

Sun protection in a dispenser to go.

five | The Slow Living Concept, the renowned Slow Living concept store with a natural cosmetics spa and yoga studio, is not only committed to sustainable product ethics and deceleration, but is now also setting an example in the area of ​​skin protection. They are the first retailers in Germany to give their guests and customers sun protection when they are out and about.

fivve’s innovative idea is based on the redesign of disinfectant dispensers that are currently unused in the stores. These were converted into practical sun protection stations especially for the summertime, in order to draw attention to the topic of skin protection and skin cancer. fivve offers people the opportunity to protect themselves from the harmful UV rays in the situations when they forgot to put on sunscreen at home. The sun protection campaign with UV protection is being supported by five throughout the summer. Here, fivve relies on the COOLA sunscreen from the Californian sun protection professional with sun protection factor 50 (SPF/SPF 50).

“There is sufficient evidence that UV rays damage our skin and cause it to age prematurely. Nevertheless, it is important to continue to create awareness,” emphasizes Stefanie Ewertz, Managing Director of fivve. “We are setting an example there this summer and appeal to all other retailers and large chains to follow our example where the dispensers are available and unused.”

According to statistics, one in five people in the United States and one in three in Australia suffer from skin cancer. In Germany, skin cancer is the most widespread form of cancer. These alarming numbers underscore the urgency of considering skin protection as an integral part of general health care.

five | The Slow Living Concept enables customers to protect themselves from the harmful effects of UV rays in an uncomplicated and effective way. With sun protection for on the go, they help to raise awareness of this important topic and give people the opportunity to take preventive measures.

fivve is a slow living concept store in Cologne that combines a natural cosmetics spa, an urban yoga studio and a selection of sustainably produced products with a timeless design on more than 500 m². With a focus on enjoyment,

deceleration and environmentally conscious product ethics, fivve creates a unique feel-good experience for its customers

Customers.

