Gender diversity is an increasingly important issue in the corporate governance of companies and making a commitment to reduce the gender gap is a necessary step that opens up to a new vision of society that is more inclusive, just and sustainable for all. For this reason, it is essential to intensify efforts to facilitate the entry and permanence of women in companies, implement strategies that see a better balance between work and family commitments, offer women equal opportunities to access representative and top management roles, break down all gender prejudices and stereotypes that limit the range of action of women.

This is how Societe Generale Securities Services in Italy, thanks to the actions put in place, obtained the Gender Equality Certification of the Winning Women Institute «Ensuring equal opportunities – says Roberto Pecora, CEO of Sgss in Italy – is an issue we have been dealing with for some time busy. Receiving the Winning Women Institute recognition makes us very proud and underlines the important results achieved. This Certification is a further spur to continue in this direction, convinced that an inclusive environment in which everyone feels involved and is aware, in which the leadership, first and foremost, is open to change, generates virtuous behaviors that allow people to better express their potential.

“We recognize Societe Generale Securities Services in Italy for its active commitment to issues related to diversity and gender inclusion which have been translated into concrete actions, now visible to all”, comments Paola Corna Pellegrini, President of Winning Women Institute, with reference to “a society, in which women represent 53% of the workforce and has been able to create an inclusive environment where all individuals are listened to and valued, a real role-model to be inspired by”