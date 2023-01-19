The eCommerce in Colombia has been consolidating notably in recent years. According to the report by the Colombian Chamber of Electronic Commerce (Ccce) “Electronic Commerce in 2021 and Perspectives 2022”, from 2020 to 2021 electronic commerce grew by 40.2%. Likewise, this entity ensures that Latin America is one of the regions with the highest growth projections in the eCommerce sector for the period 2020-2025.

Such is the case of Mercado Pago, a company through which more than 55,000 entrepreneurs have collected online in the last year. This growth has allowed businesses to strengthen their businesses from all angles, customer service, product availability, and even digital payment methods for the convenience of their customers.

For this reason, entities such as Mercado Pago, between 2018 and 2022 have presented an evident growth in the number of monthly transactions of 18 times, as well as in the amount of monthly transactions of 17 times and an increase in users of 7.5 times in Colombia.

“In the face of future challenges and the evolution of electronic commerce, we want to provide the best tools to our users, with the aim of contributing to the growth of their businesses, so that they can make sales without problems and keep their money safe throughout the payment process”, says Diego Navarro, Country Director of Mercado Pago Colombia.

Currently, some entrepreneurs are still unaware of the ease with which they can implement new payment methods for their business. For this reason, Mercado Pago offers a detailed step-by-step for entrepreneurs to offer digital payment methods, this being one of the most practical and fastest ways, both for the buyer and the seller.

Step by step to adapt digital payments to businesses

Paso 1 – Social networks, e-mail and web pages are essential: When you want to adapt digital payments to the venture, it is important to keep in mind that the first step to do so is to have social networks, email or web pages through which it is possible to generate a payment.

For this reason, it is recommended that, if the enterprise does not have any of these channels, it creates the profiles on networks, or e-mail, and in the case of a web page, through Wix, TiendaNube, Shopify or WooCommerce. After that, you can choose the one that suits you best and you want to position yourself to be able to receive payment there.

Step 2 – Create an account with an expert payment partner: Once the channel is defined, it is important to decide which ally will be used to link digital payments to the venture, such as Mercado Pago, Mercado Libre’s fintech and leader in the region.

After defining the ally, you have to create an account to be able to enjoy their services. Normally in entities such as Mercado Pago it is very simple, since an e-mail is required, a document to validate the identity, a telephone number through which the account is to be managed, and finally the current regulations must be completed, which are usually department, residence address, postal code, country, occupation, declare that the income is legal and finally it is necessary to accept terms and conditions to be able to use the platform.

Step 3 – Choose the payment method and link it to the venture: By having the account ready with the ally, it will be possible to choose a payment method and link it to the venture, which can be done by following just a couple of steps.

If the objective is to charge through social networks, e-mail or website, it is recommended to use the payment links, since it allows the payment to be generated through a remote link in less than 1 minute.

For example, with Mercado Pago, all you have to do is open the app, click on “charge”, choose to charge with a payment link and write the required information, which is usually: description and price of the product or service, and a photo to personalize the link (optional).

Step 4 – Make payment methods public: When the payment method desired by the venture has been created, it is now possible to share it with buyers so that they can carry out their transactions through the payment method that suits them best, such as credit or debit card, cash, bank transfer or money in Mercado Pago, thus concluding the sale successfully.

Step 5 – It’s time to receive payment: Ready! By sharing the link with the buyers, the sale will be closed and the seller will be able to see the record of all the payments they receive through their partner, keeping the money safe and offering a remote and easy-to-use payment method.

With payment alternatives like these, not only the seller will benefit, but also the buyer will find various means of payment that will facilitate transactions.

So, it is through these alternatives that the barriers to the expansion of eCommerce can be mitigated, and in turn, guide entrepreneurs to learn how to implement new payment methods in their businesses easily, quickly, and safely.

