30 days, South Central Axis International Culture and Technology Park Phase I (West Building) officially opened.Photo by reporter Liu Ping Another important step has been made in the construction of the Capital New Business District. On the 30th, the first phase of the South Central Axis International Culture and Technology Park opened. The “Dahongmen”, which was once the largest clothing wholesale trading center in North China, was officially transformed. Press the “accelerator button” for the industry to gather and develop in the south central axis area. Taking the new generation of information technology as the leading industry The modern glass curtain wall and the bronze-colored grille echo each other in the sunlight, and the super-large lighting atrium runs from the first floor to the seventh floor. It’s hard for you to imagine that it used to be a clothing trade city full of people and merchants. The South Central Axis International Culture and Technology Park is adjacent to the South Third Ring Road, at the intersection of Central Axis Road and Liangshui River. The total construction scale of the park is 195,000 square meters. Dahongmen Clothing Trade City, which was once one of the largest clothing wholesale trading centers in Beijing and North China, was completely vacated and shut down at the end of October last year under the guidance of the strategy of relieving non-capital functions, saying goodbye to the traditional functions and formats of the past. While accelerating the transformation and upgrading of the region, the South Central Axis International Culture and Technology Park promotes industrial organization and resource introduction in accordance with the idea of ​​”leading by leaders and leading by industries”. Aiming at the industrial positioning of “one master and two wings” dominated by the new generation of information technology, supported by cultural trade digital trade and high-end scientific and technological services, more than 50 high-end enterprises have been introduced to the market, including national specialized and new “little giant” enterprises 2, 1 subsidiary of a listed company, and 16 national high-tech enterprises. This time, the first phase of the science and technology park (west building) will be delivered first, which will provide a broad development space for the landing enterprises. The 1,300-square-meter digital intelligence innovation center unveiled simultaneously on the first floor uses cutting-edge technologies such as digital human and metaverse to panoramically display the cultural heritage, historical changes and future planning of the Dahongmen and South Central Axis areas, and will also serve as a display for enterprises entering the park Window and metaverse science education base. The West Building also introduces industrial service facilities such as catering, banks, supermarkets, and creative live broadcast bases, together with about 500 talent apartments in the park, to jointly create a closed loop of office, leisure, and life. The former Dahongmen Clothing Trade City has transformed into a future science and technology park that is green, low-carbon, healthy and comfortable, sharing vitality, and smart technology. Create a benchmark for urban renewal on the South Central Axis The reporter learned that Fengtai District and Zhongguancun Development Group play the leading role of government guidance and demonstration of municipal state-owned enterprises, and take the Dahongmen Clothing Trade City project as the pilot area to jointly build a South Central Axis international culture integrating "space + investment + service" The science and technology park will jointly create a new benchmark for the urban renewal demonstration of the South Central Axis. Cui Xulong, member of the Standing Committee of the Fengtai District Committee and deputy head of the district, introduced that Fengtai District has implemented the Fengtai Development Partnership Plan in depth. Incentives and subsidies are given to enterprises in terms of carriers, technological innovation, achievement transformation, listing subsidies, executive personal tax, fixed asset investment, etc., and concentrated efforts are made in supporting technological innovation and promoting the transformation of scientific and technological achievements. In 2022, Fengtai District will honor the actual policy support funds of about 1 billion yuan. Zhongguancun Development Group, as a market-oriented platform integrating innovative resources in Beijing, has injected strong impetus into the development of the South Central Axis International Culture and Technology Park. According to Miao Jun, assistant general manager of Zhongguancun Development and chairman of China Construction Investment Corporation, the park has established a new operating model of “space + investment + service”, and a full-cycle, one-stop, butler-style innovative integrated service system is being fully introduced into Nanzhong Axis area, to create “Zhongguancun Innovation Community” with Fengtai characteristics. Aiming at the new heights of the digital economy On the day of the opening of the park, a group of representatives of enterprises settled in, such as Qianjingwuyou, Hongyou Technology, Hanjie Technology, Youyou AI, Zhonghuan Fengqing, etc., were awarded the “golden key” to open the gate of the park. Among them, Qianjingwuyou Company is a national-level professional and special new “little giant” enterprise focusing on the new generation of power carrier chips, power management chips and modules. Li Yan, the company’s deputy general manager, told reporters that the South Central Axis International Culture and Technology Park traffic Convenience, complete supporting facilities, outstanding geographical advantages, and industrial agglomeration advantages, entering the park will help reduce the radius of management and research and development, and improve the company’s economies of scale. Up to now, 52 enterprises have landed in the park, especially in the field of metaverse and new generation information technology, which has gathered a group of representative enterprises, including many leading enterprises in the industry. a good industrial base. It is reported that the second-phase project of the park is intensively promoting engineering construction and industrial investment and customer accumulation. It is expected that the whole park will open in 2023. According to the relevant person in charge of the park, in the future, the South Central Axis International Culture and Technology Park will make every effort to build an industrial ecology facing the frontiers of science and technology, key technologies and innovation fields, and strive to gather more than 150 enterprises through 3 to 5 years of cultivation and cultivation. High-tech industries such as circuits and artificial intelligence account for more than 70%, and the annual output value has reached 10 billion yuan.

