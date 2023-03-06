.

Berlin (German news agency) – Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) still sees society as being dominated by men. “We still live in the patriarchy that we have to say goodbye to,” she told the Tagesspiegel (Monday edition).

Paus bases her diagnosis on several criteria: “For me, patriarchy is over when women are economically and politically equal, half of the power belongs to women, and gender-specific violence is not played down as an individual act, but as a patriarchal pattern of thought and behavior recognized and punished.” The minister pointed out that every third day in Germany a woman is killed by her partner or ex-partner.

