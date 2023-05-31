Society – Heil accuses the CDU of “ideological debates” on pensions

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) rejects the CDU’s proposal to abolish “pension at 63” and accuses the party of “ideological debates”. “The comments from the CDU on pensions go past the reality of life for many hard-working people,” Heil told the “Tagesspiegel” (Wednesday edition).

“Pension cuts for people who started working early and have been paying in for a long time are unprofitable and unfair.” The labor force participation of older people has “increased significantly in the last 20 years,” said Heil. “We support this trend with more preventive health care and further training.” Since January 1, there have been no additional earnings limits for people who have taken early retirement.

“This will contribute to securing skilled workers,” said the SPD politician. “Anyone who thinks of craftsmen and nursing staff must rely on flexible transitions into retirement and must not fantasize about retirement at 70 or about pension cuts.” It would be “desirable if the CDU and CSU would again focus more on the everyday lives of hard-working people than on ideological debates,” said Heil. Union parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn (CDU) had previously called for an immediate end to “pension at 63” in view of the shortage of skilled workers in Germany.

“Retirement at 63 costs prosperity, burdens future generations and sets the wrong incentives,” said Spahn of “Bild am Sonntag”.

