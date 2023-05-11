Home » Society – Steinmeier condemns arrogance towards East Germans
Business

Society – Steinmeier condemns arrogance towards East Germans

by admin
Society – Steinmeier condemns arrogance towards East Germans

Frank Walter Steinmeierdts

.

Berlin (German news agency) – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has spoken out against arrogance towards East Germans. “There is absolutely no reason and no justification to look down on East Germans and East Germany in any way,” he told the “Tagesspiegel” (Friday edition).

Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) had previously complained in the “Tagesspiegel” about the arrogance with which people talked about East Germany. That must change urgently, it is time for a “new East German self-confidence”. Steinmeier said he met many self-confident people during his several-day visit to Senftenberg in Brandenburg. “In the more than 30 years since reunification, much effort has been put into creating a lot of new things,” said the Federal President. You have to support those who are working on structural change like in the lignite region.

HOME PAGE

See also  Frost on sustainable funds: 300 billion withdrawn in 2022

You may also like

McKinsey: End of a Myth? “We are one...

Gruppo 24 Ore, positive profit and revenues up...

EU, the first vote on artificial intelligence: no...

Deutsche Bahn stops long-distance traffic for 50 hours...

Dimon to the authorities, “it’s time to end...

Labor market – government plans law against surveillance...

The country’s leading food manufacturer: turnover of 179...

Robert Habeck: If you want to understand your...

Resolution 7 of 08/05/2023 – Integration of previous...

Thyssenkrupp: Martina Merz leaves – and gives the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy