City council in Dresden decides on six container locations for refugees

The Dresden City Council decided on six container locations for refugees on Thursday. Nine were originally planned. After criticism of the locations came from residents, among others, the containers in the Rudolf-Bergander-Ring in Strehlen, in the Pirnaer Landstraße in Leuben and in the Forststraße in Weißig were deleted.

The remaining locations are on Windmühlenstrasse in Niedersedlitz, Löwenhainer Strasse in Seidnitz, Geystrasse in Strehlen, Altgorbitzer Ring in Gorbitz, Industriestrasse in Trauchau and Sachsenplatz in the old town. According to the administration, costs for renting and maintaining the containers in Dresden amount to around 47.5 million euros.

Part of the application is also that the localities must now submit their own proposals as to how the asylum seekers should be housed.

In the city council meeting, Dresden’s mayor Dirk Hilbert (FDP) emphasized that the deletion of the locations has consequences. “Part of the application is also that the localities now have to submit their own proposals as to how the asylum seekers should be accommodated. We are deliberately calling for local competence,” said Hilbert.

