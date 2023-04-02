After the CSU U-turn and the stopped softening of groundwater protection, Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) now wants to introduce the long-awaited “water cent”. However, only after the state elections, probably in 2024. “Our goal is next year, if the consequences of the Ukraine war allow it,” said Söder of the Bayern media group (Friday).

Actually, the coalition of CSU and Free Voters had already announced the additional surcharge on the water price for the current legislative period. The introduction was then postponed, mainly because of the CSU – until after the state elections. The Greens asked Söder to follow his words with action.

Because of the crises and persistent inflation, the introduction had been postponed, Söder argued. “But he will come, above all to protect the deep groundwater, which must be a sacred and iron water reserve for us.” The “water cent” shows “how precious our water is. It is unacceptable that this water, some of which is 10,000 years old, can simply be used by everyone free of charge – it is too precious and valuable for that.”

Söder: “We have to stagger the introduction”

At the time, however, he said: “We are deliberately sensitive so that the Free State does not become an additional price driver in times of high inflation and energy prices. So we have to stagger the introduction.”

Bavaria is one of the very few federal states that do not yet have co-financing of the water supply via a so-called water cent. The Greens demand the surcharge immediately to encourage citizens and companies to use it sparingly.

Environment Minister Thorsten Faithr (free voters) had always campaigned for the introduction, but then supported the postponement to the coming legislative period due to the high energy prices. During the budget deliberations this week, the CSU and Free Voters rejected the rapid introduction of a “water cent”.

Green parliamentary group leader Schulze: “Water cent must come this year”

Green parliamentary group leader Katharina Schulze said to Söders: “Our water is not protected by the announcement alone. The water cent must come this year.” And her colleague Ludwig Hartmann said: “Announce twice – but do nothing. Bavaria’s top promise breaker should finally create facts.”

Söder already announced in 2021 that it would introduce the “water cent”. “So now it’s supposed to be 2024? Then he would have to get a draft law off the ground immediately and pass it by the summer, otherwise it won’t work anymore. So, let’s go, Markus Söder.”

Faithr emphasized on Friday that water had to be handled even more sensitively. “The goal is a secure water supply throughout Bavaria in the future,” he said, emphasizing: “I’ve always advocated a water cent. For me, the water cent was a central building block for the future task of water supply in Bavaria right from the start. The water cent is intended to support a safe water supply for people throughout Bavaria.»

Fire letter from the VKU on ground and drinking water protection is having an effect

A ministry spokesman said preliminary talks to prepare a water cent had already been held. The exact amount and the other modalities would have to be determined in the coming legislative period. “The aim is for the industry to make a contribution to water extraction, for example,” he explained. The proceeds should then be invested in the water infrastructure.

It was only on Tuesday that the CSU and Free Voters withdrew their plans to weaken the protection of groundwater and drinking water after weeks of constant criticism, including a fire letter from the Association of Municipal Enterprises (VKU). In applications for the amendment of the state development program, the coalition factions had previously called for groundwater to no longer be “preferred” for drinking water supply, but also for food and beverage production.

There should also be relaxation in the hitherto strict protection of deep groundwater and the protection of water protection areas. But Söder now said that the applications from the two government groups were no longer up-to-date – and thus pulled the emergency brake a good six months before the state elections on October 8th. (dpa/hoe)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

