Business

by admin
Sold in three federal states: Butcher Grund calls back two sausage products

The butcher Grund informs about the recall of two Knackwurst products. Contamination with Listeria cannot be ruled out in one batch.

As on “product warning“, there are currently two types of Knackwurst contaminated with Listeria in circulation. The sausage products were made by the butcher Grund, which is based in 04617 Starkenberg in the district of Großröda.

The sausages are the “smoked sausage in a ring” and the “smoked sausage in a ring, with garlic”. These were sold between March 1st, 2023 and March 7th, 2023 in the federal states of Thuringia, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt.

  • Article: Smoked Knackwurst in a ring and Smoked Knackwurst in a ring, with garlic
  • Packaging unit: 360 g and 500 g
  • Production date: 02/28/2023
  • Sales period: March 01, 2023 to March 07, 2023
  • sold via: Grund butcher shop – Starkenberg/OT Großröda, Grund butcher shop, Gohlis Arkaden branch in Leipzig, Grund butcher shop mobile in Zeitz, Nah und Gut in Meuselwitz OT Wintersdorf

Knackwurst recall: Products should no longer be consumed

When eating the two sausages, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, as well as similar symptoms of a flu infection can occur. The latter occurs mainly after a longer incubation period. Pregnant women, small children and those with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. If you experience any of the symptoms, you should consult a family doctor as soon as possible.

As a rule, listeriosis is quite harmless in healthy people. It can take up to eight weeks for the bacteria to be absorbed and for the first signs of the disease to appear. In worse cases, Listeria can trigger diseases such as sepsis (“blood poisoning”) or meningitis (inflammation of the meninges).

The original of this post “Butcher Grund recalls two sausage products” comes from chip.de.

mle/CHIP

