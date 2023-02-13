Somerley Capital(08439) announced the results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022. The revenue decreased by approximately 22.43% year-on-year to HK$42.249 million, the loss attributable to the company owners was HK$8.128 million, and the profit attributable to the same period in 2021 was HK$383,000; Loss per share was HK5.71 cents.

The announcement stated that the loss was mainly due to the combined effect of a decrease in revenue of approximately HK$12.3 million and a net decrease in total operating expenses.

