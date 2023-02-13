Old Hu Lunjian | Using drug-related actors to play drug dealers, such an “ill-considered” crew may not be able to “laugh”
Hello everyone, this is Lao Hu Lunjian, and I am the commentator Lao Hu.
If you want to say that the hottest TV series right now is “Hurricane”. Just like its title, the ratings of “Hurricane” have been soaring all the way, and it has received a lot of praise from the audience. However, it is such a popular drama, and something has happened recently. What’s the matter? Attentive viewers discovered that the actor of the drug dealer “Zhong Ah Si” in the play was actually an artist who had been involved in drugs, Han Xiao.
In the 90s of the last century, Michelle became popular all over the country with the song “Flying Apsaras”. In 2009, Michelle’s career was ruined due to drug abuse. Many years later, Michelle changed his name to Han Pujun and returned to the entertainment circle. He played roles in dramas such as “The Story of Shepherd Clouds in the Sea”, “The Twelve Hours of Chang’an”, “Wolf Hunter”, etc., but no one connected him with Michelle back then. It wasn’t until he played a drug dealer in “Hurricane” that he caught the public’s attention.
For artists with bad deeds such as drug-related, the relevant departments have successively made clear regulations, requiring a “zero tolerance” attitude, increasing punishment, and prohibiting bad deeds artists from relocating and returning. This time, the crew of “Hurricane” let a drug-related artist play a drug dealer. Although it may be just a coincidence and there are not many scenes, it is too easy to arouse the audience’s association, and many members of the public expressed that they cannot accept it.
Can artists who have been stained come back? After this incident broke out, the related topic sparked controversy again. Some people think that they should be given a chance to reform themselves, while some people think that it is the bottom line not to allow artists who have tainted behaviors such as drug abuse to come back. Both sides have their own opinions. Lao Hu felt that since relevant departments have regulations, they should be strictly followed. As far as the “Hurricane” crew used Hanxiao as an example, although Hanxiao is not in the arena, there are still legends about him in the arena. Even if the crew took a fancy to his acting skills and boldly used him, he should not be allowed to play the role of a drug dealer . Michelle himself was punished for being involved in drugs, and he was also asked to act as a drug dealer in the play. What associations does this give people? How can I put it this way, this matter has been done with some “inconsiderateness”, and the crew of “Hurricane” may find it difficult to “laugh” this time.
Okay, that’s all for today, thank you for your attention, see you next time!
