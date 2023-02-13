(Photo/Reuters)

The Android operating system on Android smartphones will usher in an upgraded version of the new generation of Android 14 this year, which is expected to be officially released at the I/O Developers Conference held by Google in the first half of the year.

According to foreign media XDA Developers, Google has recently released the first preview test version of Android 14 to developers. Development engineer Mishaal Rahman discovered the code and test interface. For the enhancement of mobile phone security protection performance, the new version of Android 14 system has introduced a A new mechanism called “Memory Tagging Extension (MTE)”, when this function is turned on, will bring an advanced version of the memory security protection function to the mobile phone to prevent security vulnerabilities from being hacked Intrusion threat impact.

The report pointed out that due to the high-risk and serious security vulnerabilities of the Android system, as many as 60% are caused by the flawed design of the built-in memory. Google has been continuously working on improving this issue. This time, the interface of the new version of the Android 14 system preview test version is to demonstrate the further strengthening of the security protection performance of Android phones through the integration of software and hardware.

In the first preview test version of Android 14, the “Security and Privacy” of the Settings menu has added a new function of “Advanced Memory Security Protection”. (Photo taken from Xda-developers)

Through the newly imported “Memory Tagging Extension (MTE)”, on the hardware side, it is mainly based on the ArmV9 architecture CPU chip core, which is used to calculate a mandatory detection related to “security violations”. Function, combined with the new version of Android 14 system to strengthen the security software application to enable the “advanced memory security” function, can prevent from the source end the threat of attacks launched by hackers using vulnerabilities.

Incidentally, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship dual-machine launched by Google last year is equipped with the self-developed second-generation Tensor G2 chip and uses the ArmV8.2 architecture CPU core. Foreign media estimate that the next-generation Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagship phones that will succeed in the second half of this year will be upgraded with the third-generation Tensor G3 chip, which is likely to use the ArmV9 architecture CPU chip core, making the new version of Android 14 system. The new advanced security protection features built in will definitely become a new highlight that Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro flagship phones are the first to enjoy exclusively.

However, since it is still in the early stages of the first beta version, whether the new security enhancement features mentioned above will be included in the official version of Android 14 is still open to question.

