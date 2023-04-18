Home » Son of ex-Bertelsmann manager Middelhoff strengthens Tonies board
Son of ex-Bertelsmann manager Middelhoff strengthens Tonies board

Son of ex-Bertelsmann manager Middelhoff strengthens Tonies board

So far, only the two of them have been on the board: Tonies inventor and founder Marcus Stahl (left) and Patric Faßbender.
The Düsseldorf-based company Tonies is getting a new CFO: Jan Middelhoff will take over this task on May 1, 2023, succeeding ex-Westwing CFO Florian Drabeck, who has decided to leave the company. Middelhoff has been working for the listed company since 2020, whose international success began with radio play boxes for children. He started at Tonies as Chief of Staff and was promoted to Marketing Director International in January 2021. Before that, Middelhoff was a consultant at McKinsey for almost five years.

The new Tonies CFO is the eldest son of former Bertelsmann and Arcondor boss Thomas Middelhoff, who was convicted of breach of trust and tax evasion in 2014. At times, Tonies CFO Jan Middelhoff was also employed in the family’s internal company network: after his father’s personal bankruptcy, the eldest son took care of it loudly Handelsblatt about the remaining company shells and real estate of Thomas Middelhoff. According to media reports, he temporarily stopped his own professional activity in order to be able to devote himself entirely to these problems.

