The best bob hairstyles for spring 2023

This year the bob is on the rise and spring is the perfect time if you want to go shorter. The selection of bob hairstyles is now so large that it is easy to lose track. We’ve got you covered! Here are the best spring 2023 bob hairstyles that are on trend and create a modern look.

The blunt bob

The blunt or blunt cut is a timeless classic that keeps coming back to the trendy hairstyle scene. This year, the classic cut in a bob length is more in demand than ever because many celebrity women have been embracing the look lately.

Who suits the blunt bob? If you want to play it safe, then this haircut is for you. Why? Because the blunt-cut bob suits everyone. However, it is particularly popular with fine or thin hair because it gives the hair extra volume. The tips appear fuller and stronger and are particularly effective.

This is one of the spring 2023 bob hairstyles that is worn in multiple variations. A chin-length blunt bob, for example, is a popular hair trend right now that is very low-maintenance and easy to style. And if you want some variety, you can go for the chunky bob.

Bubble bob is one of the hottest bob hairstyles in spring 2023

This spring, everyone is talking about the bubble bob. It is about an airy short haircut that is anything but boring. The hair is cut to chin length in an A-line, ie slightly longer at the front than at the back. Furthermore, the hair at the back of the head gets a slight gradation, which conjures up the very special “bubble” effect. The result is a rounded short haircut full of volume that looks modern and elegant at the same time.

Who does the Bubble Bob suit? This is an ideal haircut for straight hair, because they bring out the airy effect in the best possible way. For thin hair, the cut is a real volume booster, while thick hair should be thinned out slightly to get the rounded shape of the hairstyle.

A touch of vintage: the French Girl Bob

French women have long been recognized as real trendsetters in terms of fashion, style and hairstyles. Because of this, the classic French girl bob is back on the rise as well. This is a bob hairstyle that ends between the chin and ears with slightly rounded tips. There is also a chic fringe, which is dense but slightly fringed. The hairstyle thus looks as if it had sprung from an old French film.

Who does the French Girl Bob suit? When cut well, this bob looks as good as anyone. However, women with slightly wavy, thick hair have an advantage, because for them the hairstyle is particularly easy to care for and super easy to style.

Choppy bob with bangs

Anyone who dreams of a new haircut that looks casual and is styled quickly should definitely consider the choppy bob with bangs. This trendy bob hairstyle with an undone look is the ideal haircut for spring, as it requires almost no styling and also looks great tousled and messy. The only thing that needs a little extra attention is the bangs, but if you find the perfect shape, it’ll be styled in no time in the morning.

Who does the choppy bob with bangs suit? Because this hairstyle uses layers of hair, it is ideal for women with thick hair texture who want to take some weight out of it. The haircut is particularly effective with slightly wavy to curly hair, but women with straight hair can also make the look their own if they wear a full fringe.

The cheeky wolf Bob

Who said steps? The trendiest layered cut for short hair is the wolf bob, which is characterized by shaggy layers that are wavy at the tips. Cut in the style of a mullet, this bob gives the hair an extra dose of volume and conjures up a cheeky, trendy look. The hairstyle can also be worn in a longer variation, namely the wolf lob, which Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega presented at the Golden Globes.

Who is the wolf Bob? Like most bob hairstyles, this sassy twist suits almost all face shapes. This is because the cut can be adjusted to fit the face, making it look more flattering. As for hair type, the hairstyle is a particularly good choice for women with thin, flat hair.

More length, please: the shoulder grazing bob

Okay, one thing is for sure: the bob cut at chin height is very popular this spring. But what if you’re not ready to cut your hair that short yet? Then the shoulder grazing bob is the answer. This medium-length hairstyle is characterized by more length and is considered one of the most easy-care bob variants. As the name suggests, the hair is cut so that it just touches or just below the shoulders. With the extra few inches, the hairstyle offers numerous styling options, and what’s even better, anyone can wear it.

Who does the shoulder grazing bob suit? As already mentioned, the shoulder-length version of the bob is suitable for everyone – whether you have thick or thin, straight or curly hair. Face shape doesn’t matter either, as this hairstyle is very flattering and adaptable to any face type.

